Students of Bangladesh's North South University celebrate China's 70th founding anniversary

North South University students pose for photos with Chinese traditional fans in an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Oct. 1, 2019. Students of Bangladesh's North South University celebrated China's 70th founding anniversary with various cultural programs on Tuesday. (Str/Xinhua)

North South University students practice Chinese paper-cutting in an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Oct. 1, 2019. Students of Bangladesh's North South University celebrated China's 70th founding anniversary with various cultural programs on Tuesday. (Str/Xinhua)