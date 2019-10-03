Aerial views show harvest across China

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2019 shows paddy fields in Helan County of Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2019 shows a villager drying dates in Waliwang Village of Tangfang Township in Gaoqing County of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2019 shows farmers airing chilies at a chili processing factory in Jize County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2019 shows villagers harvesting the rice at Jihua Village of Jihua Township in Rongjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)