View of Aizhai suspension bridge in Xiangxi, central China's Hunan





Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2019 shows the Aizhai suspension bridge in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. Spanning over the Aizhai canyon, the Aizhai suspension bridge was open to traffic on March 31, 2012. (Photo by Chen Sihan/Xinhua)

