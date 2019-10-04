Cuba, Russia agree to enhance infrastructure cooperation





Cuba and Russia on Thursday agreed to enhance infrastructure cooperation, including in the production of automotive vehicles, railways and airplanes.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev co-chaired the signing of collaboration agreements at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.The endorsement of these legal instruments took place during Medvedev's two-day official visit to Cuba starting on Thursday.Also signed by the two leaders was a protocol for the training of customs personnel to strengthen the fight against air traffic violations.During their talks, Diaz-Canel and Medvedev also reviewed the bilateral relations and areas that need more attention.According to Diaz-Canel, the signing of the agreements complements the agreements signed in Moscow at the recent Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical cooperation.