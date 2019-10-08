China sees 782 mln domestic tourist trips during National Day holiday

Tourists go sightseeing at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2019. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT), Chinese tourists made 782 million visits to recreational and cultural activities during the week-long National Day holiday, marking a year-on-year increase of 7.81 percent. China's tourism industry has raked in over 649.71 billion yuan (about 90.9 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue from domestic tourists during the holiday, up 8.47 percent from a year earlier. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists enjoy leisure time by boat at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)