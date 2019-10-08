China sees 782 mln domestic tourist trips during National Day holiday





Tourists go sightseeing at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists enjoy leisure time by boat at Xihu Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

China saw a total of 782 million domestic tourist trips made during the seven-day National Day holiday, up 7.81 percent from last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.Tourism revenue reached nearly 650 billion yuan (about 90.94 billion US dollars) during the holiday which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7, up 8.47 percent, according to the ministry."Red tourism," or revolutionary-themed tourism, has become a highlight. About 78.84 percent of tourists participated in activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, according to statistics from the ministry.About 66.4 percent visited culture and history-themed tourist sites, while 44.96 percent participated in nighttime tourist activities.Over 7 million outbound trips were also made by Chinese during the holiday, said the ministry.