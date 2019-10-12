Kipchoge breaks 2-hour barrier for marathon

Photo: VCG

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to complete a marathon under two hours, finishing the 42.195km run in unofficial time of one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds here on Saturday.The Kenyan made history in the INEOS 1:59 challenge on a specially prepared course in Prater Park of the Austrian capital with 41 pacemakers taking turns to support him.Kipchoge failed in his last attempt in May 2017 in Italy, finishing in 2:00:25.The time will not be recognized by IAAF as a new world record because it was not in open competition.