Kipchoge breaks 2-hour barrier for marathon

Photo: VCG
World record holder Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to complete a marathon under two hours, finishing the 42.195km run in unofficial time of one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds here on Saturday.
The Kenyan made history in the INEOS 1:59 challenge on a specially prepared course in Prater Park of the Austrian capital with 41 pacemakers taking turns to support him.
Kipchoge failed in his last attempt in May 2017 in Italy, finishing in 2:00:25.
The time will not be recognized by IAAF as a new world record because it was not in open competition.