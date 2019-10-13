Fowler earns draw in first A-League match as coach

Robbie Fowler Photo: IC

Irishman Roy O'Donovan scored an equaliser in the dying seconds to hand Liverpool great Robbie Fowler a point in his opening game as coach for Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League Sunday.While the former England striker was briefly player-coach of Thai club Muangthong ­United, and worked extensively at Liverpool's academy, he had no other senior coaching experience when appointed in the off-season.But he steered his team to the preseason Surf City Cup and they earned a 1-1 draw away to Perth Glory courtesy of Donovan's header in the 94th minute, cancelling out a first-half strike from Chris Ikonomidis."I think a point was the least we deserved the way we controlled the ball in the second half," said Donovan after their opening game of the season."The gaffer [Fowler] has brought in a great mentality, a really professional setup. Everyone is playing for each other. The future is bright."Roar struggled last season, finishing above only Central Coast Mariners in the 10-team league, leading to ex-Socceroos striker John Aloisi quitting as coach.This year's competition has been expanded to include an 11th team - Western United, who began their campaign in style by beating Wellington Phoenix 1-0 in New Zealand.The A-League's all-time record goalscorer Besart Berisha poked home from close range in the first-half to secure all three points for the Melbourne-based team in a highly-charged and free-flowing encounter.