Overloading allegedly caused viaduct collapse that killed 3

Rescue vehicles clean the site on Friday after an overpass collapsed in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday, which killed three and injured two. Photo: IC

Chinese internet users have been calling for justice over a viaduct collapse that killed three people and injured two in East China three days ago.The accident was caused by an overloaded truck, Wuxi authorities announced Friday.The viaduct design "complies with rules and standards," bridge designer Jiangsu Zhongshe Group said Saturday on irm.cninfo.com.cn, a Chinese communication platform for investors and listed companies in reply to investors' inquiries.The viaduct tilted on one side and collapsed on three cars at the junction underneath in the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, on Thursday. The truck driver was heavily injured and sent to hospital.Media reports suggested that the truck was carrying 130 tons of goods more than its standard load and 115 tons more than the viaduct's standard load.Overloading trucks is common practice of most Chinese truck drivers and can earn delivery companies extra profits.Net users have called for an industry-wide crackdown to address the issue.The viaduct was a single-pier bridge, which helps save space but is of low stability, a project engineer in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, who requested anonymity, told the Global Times on Sunday.In August 2012, three people died when an overloaded truck caused a viaduct to collapse in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, media reported.