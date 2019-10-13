Xi returns to Beijing after informal meeting with Indian PM, visit to Nepal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/10/13 23:14:23

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue their informal meeting in Chennai, India, Oct. 12, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 12, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing Sunday evening after his second informal meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India and a state visit to Nepal.



Xi's entourage, including Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the

