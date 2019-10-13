Xi says China ready to advance friendly cooperation with Nepal

Photo: VCG

China stands ready to work with Nepal in advancing friendly cooperation and opening a new chapter for bilateral ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday.Xi made the remarks in talks with Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.Noting that China and Nepal have always been good neighbors, good friends and good partners, Xi said China and Nepal are both entering a new phase of national development, and bilateral relations are facing new development opportunities.The establishment of the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity follows the principle of equality, harmonious coexistence, ever-lasting friendship and comprehensive cooperation, he said.Xi stressed that his country appreciates Nepal for its firm adherence to the one-China policy and its staunch support for China on issues concerning China's core interests."Anyone attempting separatist activities in any part of China will be crushed and any external force backing such attempts will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming," said the Chinese president.Xi stressed the synergy of development strategies, saying that China supports Nepal for developing economy, improving livelihood and striving to realize its vision of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali."Xi urged the two countries to speed up the enhancement of connectivity by considering upgrading cross-border highway, launching feasibility study of cross-border railway, and accelerating the building of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network.The president stressed the promotion of trade and investment, urging to advance the construction of China-Nepal cross-border economic cooperation zones.Xi said that China and Nepal should forge a stronger people-to-people bond to promote exchanges in education, tourism and local affairs among others, adding that China will continue to do what it can to support Nepal's post-earthquake reconstruction.Cooperation in law enforcement should be strengthened, Xi said, urging the two countries to jointly fight terrorism and transnational crimes, and safeguard common security.The Chinese president also called on the two countries to enhance multilateral coordination, saying that the two countries should jointly support multilateralism and free trade system, and safeguard the development rights of the two countries.Extending the warmest congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Oli said China has made remarkable achievements in the past seven decades.China's development and prosperity are an important opportunity to Nepal, he said.President Xi is not only an outstanding leader of China, a great country, but also a remarkable leader who has won the respect of the people of Nepal and the world at large, Oli said.Referring to Xi's visit as a historic moment for Nepal-China relations, he said the visit has drawn a new blueprint for Nepal-China relations and will herald a new era for bilateral relations.Calling Nepal and China true friends and partners, Oli said the two countries have always respected each other, supported each other and never interfered in the internal affairs of the other, adding that their traditional friendship is unbreakable.No matter how external circumstances change, Nepal's friendly policy toward China as well as the development of their friendly relations will remain unchanged, Oli said.Oli said his country firmly supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands firm in upholding the one-China policy.Nepal, added Oli, will never allow any force to use its territory for separatist activities against China.Furthermore, Oli said Nepal thanks China for its long-term and precious support and assistance, looks forward to jointly constructing with China a Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and welcomes more Chinese tourists and investment to his country.The Nepali side speaks highly of the important constructive role China has played in safeguarding world peace and international order, and is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China, so as to better protect the interests of small- and medium-sized developing countries, Oli said.After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of several bilateral cooperation documents in such areas as connectivity, economy and trade, investment and border management.The two sides also issued the Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and Nepal.