Learning Chinese

plus-size model大码模特(dàmǎ mótè)A: My impression of Victoria's Secret is getting better and better.我现在对维密印象越来越好了。(wǒ xiànzài duì wéimì yìnxiànɡ yuèlái yuèhǎo le.)B: Victoria's Secret？The underwear brand? Why?维密？那个内衣品牌吗？为什么？(wéimì? nàɡè nèiyī pǐnpái ma? wèishénme?)A: I like their corporate image. You see, they signed another plus-size model recently. It seems to be a size 14 model from England.我很喜欢他们的公司形象。你看最近又签约了大码模特。好像是一个十四码身材的英国模特。(wǒ hěnxǐhuān tāmén de ɡōnɡsī xínɡxiànɡ. nǐkàn zuìjìn yòu qiānyuē le dàmǎ mótè. hǎoxiànɡ shì yīɡè shísìmǎ shēncái de yīnɡɡuó mótè.)B: I think that's great too. The fashion industry and its singular view that only thin is pretty need to change a bit.我也觉得挺好的。时尚界这种以瘦为美的单一审美观是该变一变了。(wǒ yě juédé tǐnɡhǎo de. shíshànɡjiè zhèzhǒnɡ yǐshòuwéiměi de dānyī shěnměi ɡuān shìɡāi biànyībiàn le.)A: The overly thin figures of most models makes them look like they are ill.大部分模特过度的瘦已经有些病态了。(dàbùfēn mótè ɡuòdù de shòu yǐjīnɡ yǒuxiē bìnɡtài le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT