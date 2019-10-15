Learning Chinese

Chat attack
plus-size model
大码模特
(dàmǎ mótè)
A: My impression of Victoria's Secret is getting better and better.
我现在对维密印象越来越好了。
(wǒ xiànzài duì wéimì yìnxiànɡ yuèlái yuèhǎo le.)
B: Victoria's Secret？The underwear brand? Why?
维密？那个内衣品牌吗？为什么？
(wéimì? nàɡè nèiyī pǐnpái ma? wèishénme?)
A: I like their corporate image. You see, they signed another plus-size model recently. It seems to be a size 14 model from England.
我很喜欢他们的公司形象。你看最近又签约了大码模特。好像是一个十四码身材的英国模特。
(wǒ hěnxǐhuān tāmén de ɡōnɡsī xínɡxiànɡ. nǐkàn zuìjìn yòu qiānyuē le dàmǎ mótè. hǎoxiànɡ shì yīɡè shísìmǎ shēncái de yīnɡɡuó mótè.)
B: I think that's great too. The fashion industry and its singular view that only thin is pretty need to change a bit.
我也觉得挺好的。时尚界这种以瘦为美的单一审美观是该变一变了。
(wǒ yě juédé tǐnɡhǎo de. shíshànɡjiè zhèzhǒnɡ yǐshòuwéiměi de dānyī shěnměi ɡuān shìɡāi biànyībiàn le.)
A: The overly thin figures of most models makes them look like they are ill.
大部分模特过度的瘦已经有些病态了。
(dàbùfēn mótè ɡuòdù de shòu yǐjīnɡ yǒuxiē bìnɡtài le.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT