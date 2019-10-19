Israel's Netanyahu, Pompeo discuss Syrian, Iranian issues





The handout photo by Israeli Government Press Office shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem, on Oct. 18, 2019. Netanyahu held meeting with Pompeo in Jerusalem on Friday, the prime minister's office reported. They discussed security matters in the Middle East, focusing on the tension between Turkey and Kurds in northeastern Syria and the Iranian issue. (Amos Ben Gershon-GPO/JINI via Xinhua)





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem on Friday, the prime minister's office reported.They discussed security matters in the Middle East, focusing on the tension between Turkey and Kurds in northeastern Syria and the Iranian issue.At the end of the meeting, Netanyahu said "we've had important discussions about strengthening our alliance, the region, the various challenges that we face together."

He added that "the Middle East is a sea of troubles and turbulence, but if there is one thing that stands out, it's the ability, stability and strength of the America-Israel alliance. We talked about making it even stronger, and I want to thank you for consistent support."For his part, Pompeo said "the remarkable close relationship between our two countries is as strong as it has ever been.""we had a chance to talk about all the challenges that the world faces and that Israel and the US face together as an important beacon of hope and democracy here in the Middle East," he added.Netanyahu also invited Pompeo to his sukkah, a temporary traditional hut constructed every year over one week at the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.