RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:Embrace the wilder side of your imagination at it will pay off. Your current creative efforts will end up providing the foundation for your future career endeavors. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 9, 13, 15.Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You are under no obligation to help someone out. If you think someone is taking you for granted, it might be time to move on. Today will prove to be a great time to engage in social activities. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Too high a profile will end up making you a target today, so try and fly under the radar. You will achieve far more if you focus on your own work and do not get into debates with those who are bound to disagree with you. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Some amazing opportunities are about to be made available to you when it comes to your career. You will have to act fast though, if you want to stay ahead of the competition. A personal matter may cause you some trouble. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Stay on guard today and play your cards close to your chest as someone is looking for you to fail. Be open to the suggestions from others, but do not make changes just to make others happy. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Don't hesitate to follow your gut when it comes to prioritizing the tasks that lay before you today. The stars will align for you when it comes to financial matters. This will be the perfect time for making big purchases, such as a home or car. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Moderation and simplicity will be the key to a healthy and happy you. Do not allow a situation in your personal life interfere with your work at the office. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Lady Luck will walk with you today when it comes to business ventures. This will be a good time to make deals, sign contracts or make investments without worrying that things will not work out in your favor. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If the world is not to your liking, then change it. If you truly feel strongly about something, don't hesitate to dedicate your time and energy to it. Financial issues will demand your personal attention. It may be time to draw up a reasonable budget. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Rest and recuperation has been exactly what you have needed. But now that this hiatus is over, it is time to get back to work. Business matters should be a priority for you today. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)You will be able to learn something new if you take part in an activity or event dealing with new technology, concepts or ideas. Those you know will appreciate it if you share with them what you have learned. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Your past experiences should be used to inform your future decisions. Go ahead and let people know what is on your mind today without having to worry about the consequences. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will have a number of opportunities to choose from today, but if you take too long to come to a decision, you will come to regret your hesitation. ✭✭✭