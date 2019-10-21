Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Z, in sorority names
5 Like a designated driver
10 Shirt pocket feature
14 Oversize screen format
15 Freelancer's letter
16 Muddy up
17 Jab
18 Grammarian's specialty
19 Loosen, as laces
20 "Historic" beginning
21 Expression that ought to relate to "even the score"
23 Pearl producers
25 Gobble up
26 Cardinals or Orioles
27 Rock fissures
32 Double jump, for one?
34 French wine valley
35 Hadrian's "Hail!"
36 Certain Iraqi
37 "Marine" or "press" follower
38 Was informed
39 Holiday ___
40 Croaking hoppers
41 Savanna predators
42 "Hot" deli sandwich meat
44 Barnyard youngster
45 Like sashimi
46 Jostled
49 Expression that ought to relate to "child's play"
54 World Cup cheer
55 Mimicked
56 Island in the Dutch Caribbean
57 1982 movie with a hacker protagonist
58 Abs' region
59 More disastrous
60 Rock band blasters
61 Wraps up
62 They represent states on the American flag
63 "Got it"DOWN
1 Zilch
2 Atlanta university
3 Expression that ought to relate to "goes into a spin"
4 Lumberjack's tool: Var.
5 Wriggle
6 Gives the boot to
7 A drummer keeps it
8 "Cogito, ___ sum"
9 Brews whose flavor resembles pumpernickel
10 Tutti-___
11 Actress Anderson
12 Hill helper
13 Walk heavily
21 Pitching a no-hitter, e.g.
22 You may hang a flower bowl on one
24 Be inclined
27 Welsh pooch
28 Fabric flaws
29 Expression that ought to relate to "for the birds"
30 Roulette bet
31 What a Singer does best
32 Child's bouncy gait
33 Fish in some melts
34 Weaver's device
37 Lobster relatives
38 DEA bust unit
40 Writer Lebowitz
41 Testing venues
43 Exchanges
44 Becomes sunny
46 Fire remnant
47 Tie the knot quickly
48 Tightly packed
49 Makeup artist's focus
50 Resting atop
51 One may enjoy studying
52 Piece of sand
53 Mystical glow
57 ___ chi
Solution