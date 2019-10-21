Puzzle

1 Z, in sorority names5 Like a designated driver10 Shirt pocket feature14 Oversize screen format15 Freelancer's letter16 Muddy up17 Jab18 Grammarian's specialty19 Loosen, as laces20 "Historic" beginning21 Expression that ought to relate to "even the score"23 Pearl producers25 Gobble up26 Cardinals or Orioles27 Rock fissures32 Double jump, for one?34 French wine valley35 Hadrian's "Hail!"36 Certain Iraqi37 "Marine" or "press" follower38 Was informed39 Holiday ___40 Croaking hoppers41 Savanna predators42 "Hot" deli sandwich meat44 Barnyard youngster45 Like sashimi46 Jostled49 Expression that ought to relate to "child's play"54 World Cup cheer55 Mimicked56 Island in the Dutch Caribbean57 1982 movie with a hacker protagonist58 Abs' region59 More disastrous60 Rock band blasters61 Wraps up62 They represent states on the American flag63 "Got it"1 Zilch2 Atlanta university3 Expression that ought to relate to "goes into a spin"4 Lumberjack's tool: Var.5 Wriggle6 Gives the boot to7 A drummer keeps it8 "Cogito, ___ sum"9 Brews whose flavor resembles pumpernickel10 Tutti-___11 Actress Anderson12 Hill helper13 Walk heavily21 Pitching a no-hitter, e.g.22 You may hang a flower bowl on one24 Be inclined27 Welsh pooch28 Fabric flaws29 Expression that ought to relate to "for the birds"30 Roulette bet31 What a Singer does best32 Child's bouncy gait33 Fish in some melts34 Weaver's device37 Lobster relatives38 DEA bust unit40 Writer Lebowitz41 Testing venues43 Exchanges44 Becomes sunny46 Fire remnant47 Tie the knot quickly48 Tightly packed49 Makeup artist's focus50 Resting atop51 One may enjoy studying52 Piece of sand53 Mystical glow57 ___ chi

Solution