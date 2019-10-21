Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/10/21 18:03:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Z, in sorority names

  5 Like a designated driver

 10 Shirt pocket feature

 14 Oversize screen format

 15 Freelancer's letter

 16 Muddy up

 17 Jab

 18 Grammarian's specialty

 19 Loosen, as laces

 20 "Historic" beginning

 21 Expression that ought to relate to "even the score"

 23 Pearl producers

 25 Gobble up

 26 Cardinals or Orioles

 27 Rock fissures

 32 Double jump, for one?

 34 French wine valley

 35 Hadrian's "Hail!"

 36 Certain Iraqi

 37 "Marine" or "press" follower

 38 Was informed

 39 Holiday ___

 40 Croaking hoppers

 41 Savanna predators

 42 "Hot" deli sandwich meat

 44 Barnyard youngster

 45 Like sashimi

 46 Jostled

 49 Expression that ought to relate to "child's play"

 54 World Cup cheer

 55 Mimicked

 56 Island in the Dutch Caribbean

 57 1982 movie with a hacker protagonist

 58 Abs' region

 59 More disastrous

 60 Rock band blasters

 61 Wraps up

 62 They represent states on the American flag

 63 "Got it"

DOWN

  1 Zilch

  2 Atlanta university

  3 Expression that ought to relate to "goes into a spin"

  4 Lumberjack's tool: Var.

  5 Wriggle

  6 Gives the boot to

  7 A drummer keeps it

  8 "Cogito, ___ sum"

  9 Brews whose flavor resembles pumpernickel

 10 Tutti-___

 11 Actress Anderson

 12 Hill helper

 13 Walk heavily

 21 Pitching a no-hitter, e.g.

 22 You may hang a flower bowl on one

 24 Be inclined

 27 Welsh pooch

 28 Fabric flaws

 29 Expression that ought to relate to "for the birds"

 30 Roulette bet

 31 What a Singer does best

 32 Child's bouncy gait

 33 Fish in some melts

 34 Weaver's device

 37 Lobster relatives

 38 DEA bust unit

 40 Writer Lebowitz

 41 Testing venues

 43 Exchanges

 44 Becomes sunny

 46 Fire remnant

 47 Tie the knot quickly

 48 Tightly packed

 49 Makeup artist's focus

 50 Resting atop

 51 One may enjoy studying

 52 Piece of sand

 53 Mystical glow

 57 ___ chi

Solution



 

