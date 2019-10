Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2019 shows a view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge from the "Ngong Ping 360" cable car in south China's Hong Kong. Launched on Oct. 23 last year, the 55-km bridge, known as the longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing in the world, links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the city of Zhuhai of southern Guangdong Province and Macao SAR, making it more convenient for ordinary people to travel the three places in a single day. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)