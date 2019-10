Photo: Courtesy of organizers

Around 12,000 people participated in the annual Ningbo Marathon on Saturday in the East China costal city. Kenyan Peter Kariuki won the race in 2:16:34.He was followed by compatriot Alexander Chepyegon at 2:16:38 and Ethiopia's Asmara Abate who finished in 2:21:18.China's Zhu Keke clocked in at 2:26:29, becoming the top Chinese finisher and fifth overall.In the women's competition, Chinese athletes swept the podium, led by Zhou Ruifang, who finished in 2:49:27.