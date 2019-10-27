Ethiopian duo dominates in Chengdu

Photo: Lu Wenao/GT

Chengdu Marathon's bid to be a World Marathon Majors (WMM) race received a warm response from observers, as a senior WMM official said Sunday it has "high hopes" for future marathon races held in the Southwest China city."The size of the the crowds and venue here, it is set up to become a WMM event," Tim Hadzima, Executive Director of WMM, told reporters in Chengdu on Sunday."We have really high hopes for the future and will continue to come back and enjoy this event and help it get to that standard," he said, without elaborating on what specific improvements are needed.Sunday witnessed 30,000 runners take part in the race in the capital of Southwest ­China's Sichuan Province, including wheelchair athletes."This race for what you're seeing today is a true celebration of Chengdu of its history and people," Hadzima said. "Hopefully [the marathon will] get to our standard as we look towards future years."Chengdu Marathon is under a multi-year evaluation process from WMM, as the young race, which debuted in 2017, is bidding to become the seventh ­major marathon event.If successful, it will join the esteemed ranks of the already established Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York City Marathons."In future years as we continue to help the event grow, it will have more participants and more international participants, that's where the future of this event is, and that's where we hope to help and and work with our partners together," Hadzima said.Wondesen Feleke Zegeye of Ethiopia won the men's race in a time of 2:09:52, while his compatriot Yenenesh Tilahun Dinkesa won the women's competition in 2:29:05.The wheelchair competition was held ahead of the runners', with China's Jin Hua winning the men's in 1:28:11, while Zhou Zhaoqian finished top in the women's competition in 1:51:50.Recent years have witnessed the popularity surge of ­marathon across the country, as marathon races and the number runners increased dramatically."It's really exciting to have an entire country be behind marathoning as a sport, and the fact that folks are getting out and being active, that's what we're all about is inspiring people," said Hadzima, noting the audience's enthusiasm for the racers."To take on the marathon is a challenge, because we ­understand the power of a marathon how it can transform individuals and cities, that's the power we'd like to harness and then have it be a global competition."Unlike the traditional marathon race course-side supplement to the runners, which offers water and bananas, the race course supplement in Chengdu featured local popular food, including Chuanchuanxiang (bamboo-skewered spicy food) and Tianshuimian (sweet water noodles).Chengdu is a tourist magnet for Sichuan cuisine.The organizers also announced Sunday that next year's Chengdu Marathon will be held on October 25, 2020, with a limit of 30,000 runners.Chengdu is riding on a wave of sports, as it has been named as the host city of the ­Universiade in 2021, table tennis team world championships in 2022 and the World Games in 2025.