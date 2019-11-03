New merchandise for Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games go on sale

The launch ceremony for merchandise for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing on Saturday Photo: Courtesy of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

Sales of mascot merchandise for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games officially kicked off on Saturday at a launch ceremony at the Beijing Zoo's Panda House.The mascots - the panda Bing Dwen Dwen and red lantern Shuey Rhon Rhon - can now be found at officially licensed merchandise retail stores and the Olympics official flagship store on China's e-commerce platform Tmall.A total of 64 products, including clothing, stationery, and key chains, were released on Saturday, bringing the total number of items to 120 from the 56 items originally released on October 5.One highlight of the products are two plushie versions of the mascots that come in three different sizes - 20 centimeters, 22 centimeters and 25 centimeters in height - for 288 yuan ($41), 298 yuan and 328 yuan respectively.Guo Lei, director of the franchise management department under the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, noted that the new products have special anti-counterfeit labels that make use of encrypted anti-counterfeiting ink, hollow patterns and miniature text. He added that the committee will continue to check for sub-par licensed products and earnestly safeguard consumer rights."We hope that the licensed merchandise can spread the Olympic spirit and culture, and help tell Chinese stories and promote participation from the public," said Piao Xuedong, the committee's marketing department director.