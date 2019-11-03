31 families participate in Shenzhen sailing race

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The national family sailing series of races ended its last regular race of the year on Saturday in South China's Shenzhen, with 31 family teams participating.It is the first time Shenzhen has hosted a family sailing race, and Wen Jianxin, an official with the local organizing committee, said the race could boost the popularity of sailing in the city which borders Hong Kong in the Pearl River Delta."Shenzhen has rich resources when it comes to sailing. We hope the event will attract more families to get to know sailing," said Wen.The family sailing series is a tournament initiated in 2018 and governed by the Chinese Yachting Association which aims to promote grassroot sailing.