Pompeo’s attacks on CPC show his hysteria

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/9 10:03:52
The CPC has led China to prosperity. China has not engaged in a war in 30 years and has insisted on a national defense policy defensive in nature. It is the biggest trading partner of over 100 countries and regions. Is it possible to turn such a country and its ruling party to a "common enemy" of the world? American elites such as Pompeo have become hysterical due to their ideological paranoia, that's why they keep targeting China in a rude and stupid manner.





RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus