37th Vancouver Train Expo held in Vancouver, Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/11 10:53:05

A train enthusiast makes adjustment to his mini train during the 37th Vancouver Train Expo in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day event showcased railroading models and train models from about 60 exhibitors from Canada and the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)



 

An exhibitor displays his model railroad setup at the 37th Vancouver Train Expo in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day event showcased railroading models and train models from about 60 exhibitors from Canada and the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)



 

Train enthusiasts discuss on the mini rail train setup at the 37th Vancouver Train Expo in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day event showcased railroading models and train models from about 60 exhibitors from Canada and the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)



 

A train enthusiast looks at a mini rail during the 37th Vancouver Train Expo in Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 9, 2019. The two-day event showcased railroading models and train models from about 60 exhibitors from Canada and the United States. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)



 

