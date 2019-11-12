Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Popular navigation app
5 Neighbor of Cameroon
10 Eye malady
14 Greek god with a war chariot
15 Plaintive poem
16 Cajole
17 What helps a kid make a connection on the playground?
20 Highland headgear
21 Window covering
22 Features of many spam emails
23 Applies liberally
25 Dads
26 "An-n-nd?"
27 Digital image formats
31 Kid's game with the shape "The Manger"
36 ___-Magnon
37 Many moons
38 "Silas Marner" creator George
39 Foie ___
40 Make a dent in, say
41 It has its ups and downs
43 1040 or W-4
46 Strike caller
47 Artist Lichtenstein
48 Sci-fi transport
53 Pollo accompaniment
56 Makes fuzzy
57 Have bills to pay
58 Hot water insert that you fill yourself
61 Lewd stuff
62 Classy chaps
63 Small fender flaw
64 Chooses
65 Unable to sit still
66 Like some cooked cerealDOWN
1 Bulb units
2 Sans serif font
3 Highly respected spiritual guides
4 PC exit key
5 Folk or soul
6 Bridal path destination
7 Microwave alerts
8 Stare at creepily
9 Times Square countdown time, briefly
10 Sharp divide
11 Minnie Mouse, e.g.
12 Pull hard
13 Running into them is often awkward
18 Improvised
19 Land map
24 Salad recipe instruction
25 Michelangelo masterpiece
27 Coalition
28 Reason to avoid skydiving
29 "___ for Me" (hit from "Black Panther: The Album")
30 Just fair
31 Sleeveless undergarment, briefly
32 Petri dish gel
33 Towel off again
34 Class of '18 member, for one
35 Clamor
39 Elliptical buildings?
42 Ward worker
44 Puts the finishing touches on a cake
45 Move like slime
48 Viewpoint
49 Jumbo the Elephant's Massachusetts school
50 Like craft shows
51 Start of a demand
52 Fleming or Noonan
53 Additionally
54 Frolic
55 Lopsided victory
56 "How have you ___?"
59 NYC hub
60 Hubbub
Solution