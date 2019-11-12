Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Popular navigation app

  5 Neighbor of Cameroon

 10 Eye malady

 14 Greek god with a war chariot

 15 Plaintive poem

 16 Cajole

 17 What helps a kid make a connection on the playground?

 20 Highland headgear

 21 Window covering

 22 Features of many spam emails

 23 Applies liberally

 25 Dads

 26 "An-n-nd?"

 27 Digital image formats

 31 Kid's game with the shape "The Manger"

 36 ___-Magnon

 37 Many moons

 38 "Silas Marner" creator George

 39 Foie ___

 40 Make a dent in, say

 41 It has its ups and downs

 43 1040 or W-4

 46 Strike caller

 47 Artist Lichtenstein

 48 Sci-fi transport

 53 Pollo accompaniment

 56 Makes fuzzy

 57 Have bills to pay

 58 Hot water insert that you fill yourself

 61 Lewd stuff

 62 Classy chaps

 63 Small fender flaw

 64 Chooses

 65 Unable to sit still

 66 Like some cooked cereal

DOWN

  1 Bulb units

  2 Sans serif font

  3 Highly respected spiritual guides

  4 PC exit key

  5 Folk or soul

  6 Bridal path destination

  7 Microwave alerts

  8 Stare at creepily

  9 Times Square countdown time, briefly

 10 Sharp divide

 11 Minnie Mouse, e.g.

 12 Pull hard

 13 Running into them is often awkward

 18 Improvised

 19 Land map

 24 Salad recipe instruction

 25 Michelangelo masterpiece

 27 Coalition

 28 Reason to avoid skydiving

 29 "___ for Me" (hit from "Black Panther: The Album")

 30 Just fair

 31 Sleeveless undergarment, briefly

 32 Petri dish gel

 33 Towel off again

 34 Class of '18 member, for one

 35 Clamor

 39 Elliptical buildings?

 42 Ward worker

 44 Puts the finishing touches on a cake

 45 Move like slime

 48 Viewpoint

 49 Jumbo the Elephant's Massachusetts school

 50 Like craft shows

 51 Start of a demand

 52 Fleming or Noonan

 53 Additionally

 54 Frolic

 55 Lopsided victory

 56 "How have you ___?"

 59 NYC hub

 60 Hubbub

Solution



 

