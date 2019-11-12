Puzzle

1 Popular navigation app5 Neighbor of Cameroon10 Eye malady14 Greek god with a war chariot15 Plaintive poem16 Cajole17 What helps a kid make a connection on the playground?20 Highland headgear21 Window covering22 Features of many spam emails23 Applies liberally25 Dads26 "An-n-nd?"27 Digital image formats31 Kid's game with the shape "The Manger"36 ___-Magnon37 Many moons38 "Silas Marner" creator George39 Foie ___40 Make a dent in, say41 It has its ups and downs43 1040 or W-446 Strike caller47 Artist Lichtenstein48 Sci-fi transport53 Pollo accompaniment56 Makes fuzzy57 Have bills to pay58 Hot water insert that you fill yourself61 Lewd stuff62 Classy chaps63 Small fender flaw64 Chooses65 Unable to sit still66 Like some cooked cereal1 Bulb units2 Sans serif font3 Highly respected spiritual guides4 PC exit key5 Folk or soul6 Bridal path destination7 Microwave alerts8 Stare at creepily9 Times Square countdown time, briefly10 Sharp divide11 Minnie Mouse, e.g.12 Pull hard13 Running into them is often awkward18 Improvised19 Land map24 Salad recipe instruction25 Michelangelo masterpiece27 Coalition28 Reason to avoid skydiving29 "___ for Me" (hit from "Black Panther: The Album")30 Just fair31 Sleeveless undergarment, briefly32 Petri dish gel33 Towel off again34 Class of '18 member, for one35 Clamor39 Elliptical buildings?42 Ward worker44 Puts the finishing touches on a cake45 Move like slime48 Viewpoint49 Jumbo the Elephant's Massachusetts school50 Like craft shows51 Start of a demand52 Fleming or Noonan53 Additionally54 Frolic55 Lopsided victory56 "How have you ___?"59 NYC hub60 Hubbub

Solution