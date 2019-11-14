Puzzle

1 Tortilla fat5 Claim on some menus10 Connecticut Ivy14 At any time15 Scent16 Israel's flag carrier17 Listings with jackfruit dishes, often (first 2 letters + last 3)19 Like your chances of winning the lottery20 Montoya in "The Princess Bride"21 Singer Guthrie23 Settings of many TV dramas24 Early riser?25 "Born in the ___"28 Like shaving cream30 Fortune 500 goal (first 3 + last 2)35 Beauty mogul Lauder36 Trap37 Curl up with a good book40 Very muscular, slangily43 Gosling of "Blade Runner 2049"44 Opera solos46 Relation between numbers48 General's instructions (first 3 + last 1)53 Gawk54 Six, in Sicily55 ___, drink and be merry57 Clean the floor59 Shakira's don't lie61 ___ Dame63 Parrots65 Full state (first 5 + last 1; also, a literal outer planet!)68 Overflow (with)69 World-class70 Stops for travelers71 Stops72 Begat73 You can use it for cleansing or for stuffing1 Certain jeans2 North-south road in Manhattan3 Capital of Saskatchewan4 "RuPaul's ___ Race"5 "Platoon" setting, for short6 Lode load7 "___ Lisa"8 Characters who are blue in the face?9 Faux fireplace fixture10 Thumbs-up vote11 Stray cat's hangout12 Hideout13 National Mall trees18 Subjects of most sentences22 Rowing implements26 Prepares to play the piano, perhaps27 From the top29 Iconic Marilyn31 Remove sensitive information from32 Solti or Ohm33 "La la" lead-in34 Egg layer37 Male merino38 Historic stretch39 The going rate for planes?41 Neighbor of Vietnam42 Raison d'___45 Former Iranian ruler47 Singer Menzel49 Flowers Van Gogh painted50 Many a Sherpa51 Part of the eye52 Polynesian garment56 Stressed out57 Chess conclusion, informally58 Word before "house" or "mind"60 Mac and cheese recipe verb62 Redding dubbed "The King of Soul"64 Texting format: Abbr.66 Colorado native67 Sunburned

Solution





