Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/14 12:18:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Tortilla fat

  5 Claim on some menus

 10 Connecticut Ivy

 14 At any time

 15 Scent

 16 Israel's flag carrier

 17 Listings with jackfruit dishes, often (first 2 letters + last 3)

 19 Like your chances of winning the lottery

 20 Montoya in "The Princess Bride"

 21 Singer Guthrie

 23 Settings of many TV dramas

 24 Early riser?

 25 "Born in the ___"

 28 Like shaving cream

 30 Fortune 500 goal (first 3 + last 2)

 35 Beauty mogul Lauder

 36 Trap

 37 Curl up with a good book

 40 Very muscular, slangily

 43 Gosling of "Blade Runner 2049"

 44 Opera solos

 46 Relation between numbers

 48 General's instructions (first 3 + last 1)

 53 Gawk

 54 Six, in Sicily

 55 ___, drink and be merry

 57 Clean the floor

 59 Shakira's don't lie

 61 ___ Dame

 63 Parrots

 65 Full state (first 5 + last 1; also, a literal outer planet!)

 68 Overflow (with)

 69 World-class

 70 Stops for travelers

 71 Stops

 72 Begat

 73 You can use it for cleansing or for stuffing

DOWN

  1 Certain jeans

  2 North-south road in Manhattan

  3 Capital of Saskatchewan

  4 "RuPaul's ___ Race"

  5 "Platoon" setting, for short

  6 Lode load

  7 "___ Lisa"

  8 Characters who are blue in the face?

  9 Faux fireplace fixture

 10 Thumbs-up vote

 11 Stray cat's hangout

 12 Hideout

 13 National Mall trees

 18 Subjects of most sentences

 22 Rowing implements

 26 Prepares to play the piano, perhaps

 27 From the top

 29 Iconic Marilyn

 31 Remove sensitive information from

 32 Solti or Ohm

 33 "La la" lead-in

 34 Egg layer

 37 Male merino

 38 Historic stretch

 39 The going rate for planes?

 41 Neighbor of Vietnam

 42 Raison d'___

 45 Former Iranian ruler

 47 Singer Menzel

 49 Flowers Van Gogh painted

 50 Many a Sherpa

 51 Part of the eye

 52 Polynesian garment

 56 Stressed out

 57 Chess conclusion, informally

 58 Word before "house" or "mind"

 60 Mac and cheese recipe verb

 62 Redding dubbed "The King of Soul"

 64 Texting format: Abbr.

 66 Colorado native

 67 Sunburned

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
