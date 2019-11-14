Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Tortilla fat
5 Claim on some menus
10 Connecticut Ivy
14 At any time
15 Scent
16 Israel's flag carrier
17 Listings with jackfruit dishes, often (first 2 letters + last 3)
19 Like your chances of winning the lottery
20 Montoya in "The Princess Bride"
21 Singer Guthrie
23 Settings of many TV dramas
24 Early riser?
25 "Born in the ___"
28 Like shaving cream
30 Fortune 500 goal (first 3 + last 2)
35 Beauty mogul Lauder
36 Trap
37 Curl up with a good book
40 Very muscular, slangily
43 Gosling of "Blade Runner 2049"
44 Opera solos
46 Relation between numbers
48 General's instructions (first 3 + last 1)
53 Gawk
54 Six, in Sicily
55 ___, drink and be merry
57 Clean the floor
59 Shakira's don't lie
61 ___ Dame
63 Parrots
65 Full state (first 5 + last 1; also, a literal outer planet!)
68 Overflow (with)
69 World-class
70 Stops for travelers
71 Stops
72 Begat
73 You can use it for cleansing or for stuffingDOWN
1 Certain jeans
2 North-south road in Manhattan
3 Capital of Saskatchewan
4 "RuPaul's ___ Race"
5 "Platoon" setting, for short
6 Lode load
7 "___ Lisa"
8 Characters who are blue in the face?
9 Faux fireplace fixture
10 Thumbs-up vote
11 Stray cat's hangout
12 Hideout
13 National Mall trees
18 Subjects of most sentences
22 Rowing implements
26 Prepares to play the piano, perhaps
27 From the top
29 Iconic Marilyn
31 Remove sensitive information from
32 Solti or Ohm
33 "La la" lead-in
34 Egg layer
37 Male merino
38 Historic stretch
39 The going rate for planes?
41 Neighbor of Vietnam
42 Raison d'___
45 Former Iranian ruler
47 Singer Menzel
49 Flowers Van Gogh painted
50 Many a Sherpa
51 Part of the eye
52 Polynesian garment
56 Stressed out
57 Chess conclusion, informally
58 Word before "house" or "mind"
60 Mac and cheese recipe verb
62 Redding dubbed "The King of Soul"
64 Texting format: Abbr.
66 Colorado native
67 Sunburned
Solution