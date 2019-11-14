Western media creates illusion for human trafficking victims

British ­police have confirmed that all 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month were Vietnamese nationals. It is heartbreaking to learn that those dream-chasers, mostly young people, had their journeys ended prematurely in a frozen, dark compartment in the back of a truck.This is the second time that the world has been shocked by a human trafficking disaster in the UK after 58 Chinese lost their lives in a shipping container in the port city of Dover 19 years ago.While UK and Vietnamese police are being urged to bring swift justice to greedy people smugglers, the role that the media plays in ­human trafficking tragedies has been constantly ignored.When images of fancy homes and shiny cars in the media dazzle eyes around the world ­creating perceptions that those possessions are part and parcel of western life, it creates illusions that anyone can find his or her paradise in theUS or the UK as long as they can cross borders and settle down with whatever identity they choose. Sadly, the reality could not be further from the truth.No matter how many inspirational stories in the media portray someone as a darling of fate, the cold, hard reality is that many came to those countries via human trafficking and had their dreams dashed by landing low-paying jobs like dishwashers or farm workers. For those who barely keep their heads above water to survive, their stories are often marginalized by media reports, and their sufferings are deemed as a stain on a colorful canvas.In an age when the media is dominated by celebrities and entertainment tidbits, the news focuses the public's attention on certain personalities and issues. However, some harsh realities are often screened out.Many undocumented immigrants not only live in poverty, they also lack health insurance and job protection support. They are exposed to unsafe working conditions and risk being detained and deported. Deportation could be disastrous for them since a lot of individuals pay large sums of money to human traffickers to smuggle them somewhere illegally. In the UK case, a Vietnamese victim paid people smugglers 30,000 pounds for travel to the country.For the 39 victims, mostly from Ha Tinh and Nghe An province, the journey to the UK was costly and risky, but they believed the risks would yield greater returns. Perhaps what the media failed to educate them on is that the UK is struggling to work out how to deal with the problem of mass migration.As Asia has gradually become globalized, Western culture has put down roots in many countries like Vietnam and China. As a result, Western lifestyle and the wealth associated with it are also widely promoted by domestic media.The media landscape has been traumatically changed by the fresh impetus of globalization. However, as Henry David Thoreau said, "It's not what you look at that matters, it's what you see."