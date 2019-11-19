China's top legislature slams HK court ruling; remarks seen as 'fundamental denial' to HK court's decision on issues of constitutionality

Photo:VCG

China's top legislature and the State Council, China's cabinet, voiced strong opposition to the latest ruling of Hong Kong High Court on the anti-mask law, indicating such ruling blatantly defies the authorities of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and of the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, thus circumventing the Basic law.Believing the top legislature may act on the high court ruling soon, analysts said the remarks of the NPC is considered as a fundamental denial to the Hong Kong high court's right to judicial review regarding the Basic Law, reflecting Beijing's firm determination of having the "final say" on judgments related to affairs concerning the Basic Law.The latest ruling of High Court raised concerns among some deputies of the National People's Congress, which is the only legislative body to decide whether laws in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) are in line with the Basic Law, Zang Tiewei, the spokesperson of the Commission of Legislative Affairs of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, was quoted as saying in a report by the Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday."Such ruling weakens the authority of HKSAR government and its chief executive, which is not in line with the Basic Law and related decisions made by the NPC Standing Committee," the spokesperson said.Yang Guang, spokesperson of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said on Tuesday the court's ruling on anti-mask law is not in line with the Basic Law, openly defying the authority of NPC Standing Committee and of the chief executive of HKSAR government. Such ruling will generate negative social and political impacts.Imposing the anti-mask law by evoking the emergency ordinance played a positive role in deterring riot and violence. Hong Kong's emergency ordinance was approved by NPC Standing Committee and is line with the Basic Law, the spokesperson said.He also urged the Hong Kong government and judicial organs to exercise their responsibilities in line with the Basic Law to end violence.Hong Kong's High Court on Monday said the ban introduced under emergency legislation was "incompatible" with the Basic Law. Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu said the judicial process hasn't come to a conclusion yet, and that the decision is not the end of the judicial process.The High Court's decision shocked many people in Hong Kong, including those in law enforcement and policing.The Legislative Affairs Commission under the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress has fundamentally denied the Hong Kong high court's right of judicial review regarding the Basic Law, Tang Fei, a member of the Council of Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told the Global Times."Right now we cannot say the ruling of Hong Kong's high court is invalid, but a formal decision from the Standing Committee of the NPC can be expected," he said.Ronny Tong Ka-wah, a member of the Executive Council, told the Global Times Hong Kong courts can interpret the Basic Law but when it comes to a final decision it needs NPC interpretation.According to the Article 158 of the Basic Law, the power of interpreting this Law shall be vested in the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress."Current matter has gone beyond the limits of the autonomy of the HKSAR, as the latest ruling goes against the past decisions of the NPC, shaking the fundamentals of the emergency law," Li Xiaobing, an expert on Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan affairs from Nankai University in Tianjin, told the Global Times.According to the Article of the Basic Law, the Standing Committee of the NPC shall authorize the courts of HKSAR to interpret on their own, in adjudicating cases, the provisions of this Law, which are within the limits of the autonomy of the Region.However, if the courts, in adjudicating cases, need to interpret the provisions of this Law concerning affairs which are the responsibility of the central government, or concerning the relationship between the central authorities and the Region, and if such interpretation affects the judgments of the cases, the courts of the Region shall, before making their final judgments, which are not appealable, seek an interpretation of the relevant provisions from the NPC Standing Committee through the Court of Final Appeal of the Region.Hong Kong lawyers and legislators call for the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress to make interpretation of the Basic Law given the urgency of ending the current violence that has engulfed the city.Lawyer Kennedy Wong suggested the Department of Justice should file an appeal by citing the cases regarding emergency laws and anti-mask laws in other countries and regions. He suggested the government should ask the Standing Committee of NPC to make an interpretation.Wong noted that the timing can be December when the standing committee is due to meet.Legislator Junius Ho echoed a similar view, saying it is necessary for the NPC to make an interpretation based on the current situation in Hong Kong, and explain that the power conferred to the chief executive to enact the emergency law is legitimate and necessary.Witman Hung Wai-man, a Hong Kong Deputy to 13th National People's Congress (NPC), told the Global Times the remarks by the Legislative Affairs Commission under the Standing Committee of the NPC are absolutely right, and whether Hong Kong laws contradict the Basic Law can only be interpreted by the Standing Committee of the NPC. As long as the NPC makes the decision, all Hong Kong courts must rule in accordance with that.Hung noted that there are three means of interpretation."It can either be raised by the Court of Final Appeal or the SAR government. Meanwhile, the NPC can take the initiative to make the interpretation," said Hung.The NPC twice took the initiative of interpreting the Basic Law since Hong Kong returned to China in 1997. In 2016, the NPC Standing Committee took the initiative by issuing the interpretation of the Basic Law in response to disagreements on the provisions of the Basic Law. In 2004, it took the initiative by issuing its interpretation, suggesting a "mechanism for amending the electoral method for selection of the Chief Executive and the method for the formation of the Legislative Council."