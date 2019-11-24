Shanghai Ballet to present ‘Grand Swan Lake’ at NY’s Lincoln Center

China's Shanghai Ballet will head to the Lincoln Center in Manhattan, New York, with its internationally prominent Grand Swan Lake on January 17-19, 2020, according to the Center.A total of 80 dancers, including 48 beautiful "swans," will grace the stage of the David H. Koch Theater in a spectacular production of the classic Swan Lake, which has been renowned for its awe-inspiring choreography and skill as well as lush visuals since its debut in 2015.It will follow the timeless tragic love story of Princess Odette and Prince Siegfried, and the New York City Ballet Orchestra will be performing live the timeless music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky for the ballet.The production was directed and choreographed by Derek Deane, formerly the artistic director of English National Ballet and currently artistic director of Shanghai Ballet, with his team.The Shanghai Ballet has held 96 successful performances of the show over the past four years, being well-received in many cities in Europe and Australia.Founded in 1966, the Shanghai Ballet embraces a blend of traditional and Western dance styles and has created and staged numerous ballet performances including The Butterfly Lovers, The Last Mission of Marco Polo and the Shanghai Grand Theatre's version of classic work The Nutcracker.