VMware to seize China opportunities and further stimulate 5G growth

Visitors watch a 5G robot during the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

As China has officially launched the commercialization of 5G services and launched many 5G projects across dozens of cities, VMware Inc., a leading innovator of cloud-computing and virtualization software in the global software industry, is ready to grasp the coming opportunities and further stimulate the growth of 5G in China, according to a recent interview with Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager of VMware's Telco and Edge Cloud.VMware comes at the right time for infrastructure-oriented Chinese telecoms operators that are facing the formidable challenge of business transformation in the 5G era. The company not only provides a flashy series of products like AppDefense and vRealize Suite, but also boasts complete, software-defined data center solutions and various portfolios such as vSphere, NSX, vSAN, and its new VMware Tanzu. Despite being widely recognized throughout the world and highly praised by global top 500 companies, VMware is dissatisfied with its existing achievements and determined to shape the next-generation technology for business growth.The next two areas the company believes it will help change are edge and radio access networks, according to Shekar.While embracing the advantages of the new technologies, VMware is facing the challenge of the China-US trade war while exploring the Chinese telecoms market. It plans to offset the adverse effects by ensuring its technologies are well-adapted to the market, so that they become fundamental.Building upon positive market feedback regarding its solutions in China, VMware has attracted several leading Chinese companies such as AliCloud, Tencent Cloud, Lenovo and AsiaInfo, forming an impressive pool of partnerships.With the rollout of 5G applications, VMware has been insisting upon advancing technology as a force for good and aiming to transform the business of Chinese telecoms operators, taking clients' unique characteristics into full consideration."We would be delighted to see operators in China opt for VMware and its platforms as they are promoting their technology for 5G," said Shekar.