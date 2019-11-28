‘The Journey of Defining Yourself’ looks back at art career of Chinese artist Hsiung Pingming

Woman in Red Coat Photo: Courtesy of NAMOC

Chinese artist Hsiung Pingming's artworks are being placed front and center at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) for his solo exhibition The Journey of Defining Yourself.Throughout his art career Hsiung has dipped his toe in a multitude of mediums such as sculpture, painting, print making and traditional paper cutting.According to NAMOC President Wu Weishan, having lived in France for many years, Hsiung is known for his knowledge of both Eastern and Western techniques.The exhibition is scheduled to run until December 15.