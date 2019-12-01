Learning Chinese

urge to get married催婚(cuīhūn)A: It's already December. Are you heading home for the New Year's holiday this year?已经十二月啦。你今年元旦回家吗？(yǐjīnɡ shíèryuè la. nǐ jīnnián yuándàn huíjiā ma?)B: No. As a young single who is constantly urged to get married, every time I go back my mother and father want me to go on blind dates. It's so annoying.不回。作为一个被催婚的单身青年,每次回去我爸妈总拉我去相亲,烦都烦死了。(bùhuí. zuòwéi yīɡè bèi cuīhūn de dānshēn qīnɡnián, měicì huíqù wǒ bàmā zǒnɡ lāwǒ qù xiānɡqīn, fán dōu fánsǐ le.)A: Aren't you only 25? Why are you already being urged to get married?你今年才25吧？怎么现在就开始被催婚了？(nǐ jīnnián cái èrshíwǔ ba? zěnme xiànzài jiù kāishǐ bèi cuīhūn le?)B: My family has all gotten married early. The older generation think that getting married is a huge life event, and that if you don't get married you will have no one to rely on.我们家那边普遍结婚早。老一辈总觉得结婚是人生大事,不结婚,将来一个人无依无靠。(wǒmén jiā nàbiān pǔbiàn jiéhūn zǎo. lǎoyībèi zǒnɡ juédé jiéhūn shì rénshēnɡ dàshì, bù jiéhūn, jiānɡlái yīɡèrén wúyī wúkào.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT