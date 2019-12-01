RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

For your birthday, celebrate by checking out a group or an activity that stimulates your interest. You may be surprised to find that a new hobby leads to a major career opportunity. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9, 12, 17.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Envy will only hold you back. Focus on what you already have in your life instead of stubbornly pursing what others have. Look around your community for available properties or an investment opportunity. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)You will see improvement in personal and professional relationships if you take the time to work on these areas today. You may experience a difficult commute today so make sure you plan on arriving at your destination a bit late. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)If you feel you are not getting ahead fast enough, it might be time to rethink your approach to your career. Taking a more roundabout path may actually be the best way to getting you where you want to go. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Your tried and true methods will fail to see results today. New problem requires new solutions. It's time to start thinking outside the box. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to romance today. This will be the perfect night to head out and meet someone new. Engage in a new interest or educational pursuit, or plan a trip that will inspire you. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Haste will be your worst enemy. You will have to make several important decisions today. Wait until you have explored all of the options available to you before choosing which path to follow. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You may feel pulled in two different directions by your career and personal life. At the moment there is no good way to strike the perfect balance, just do your best not to let things swing too far in one direction or the other. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Do not let anything stand in the way of you and your goals today. You will have to be aggressive if you want to turn your dreams into reality. Passivity will only cause you to fall behind the competition. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Keep your explanations as detailed and precise as possible if you want to avoid misunderstandings today. Take some time to pamper yourself over the next few days. A day spent enjoying yourself will help recharge your batteries. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will create numerous opportunities for yourself if you expand your reach outside your normal area of expertise. Talk to colleagues about their ideas and opinions. The more you learn, the better. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Avoid rumors and idle chatter or else you will find yourself swept up in office drama. Your willingness to take the lead will attract the attention of others and make them want to work with you. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Add some color to your wardrobe by heading out for some clothes shopping today. Staying active is sure to keep your energy up and help maintain your passion for life. ✭✭✭