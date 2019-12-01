Puzzle

1 Inseparable buds5 Cabo's peninsula9 Opinion pieces14 Gwen's role in "Damn Yankees"15 Sulfur has a strong one16 Tennis star Sharapova17 LSD18 Suds evaluation?20 In a magnificent way22 Double ___ (moles)23 "Get outta here!" PC key24 Center of a storm25 MBA holder, e.g.26 Rainbow Falls' Hawaiian town28 Before, in an ode29 Possessed32 All the same35 V-formation fliers37 19th hole?39 British John40 Lead the way41 Gibson ___ Paul guitar42 Toothpaste form, often43 British johns44 New Balance competitor46 Laila or Muhammad47 Vietnamese holiday50 Back from the office53 War fare?55 Well-being of a rude person?57 Pianist Hess58 "Pretty please?"59 Rebel Alliance princess60 It can be ajar61 Very expensive62 Hammer end63 Hamburger parts, or this puzzle's theme?1 World-weary2 Tune out distractions3 They take stands at meetings4 "Smooth Operator" singer5 Boston Bruins legend6 "Rumour Has It" singer7 Baby in a pouch8 "Don't touch my treasure!"9 Last Greek letter10 Did some roadwork11 Brockovich played by Julia Roberts12 Nutritionist's regimen13 "Old" sayings19 Not seen every day21 Put your trust in25 Say hi to, say27 Type of desk for visitors, briefly28 "I Love Lucy" neighbor29 Common toast30 Part of NAACP: Abbr.31 Ownership record32 Cain's victim33 Tall ___ (yarn)34 In the Black, or in the Red?35 Tackle something with vigor36 Cologne coin38 Dirty Harry's surname42 ___ club (singing group)44 Metaphorical cup of tea45 Beatnik's "Got it!"46 Bandleader Shaw48 Energy company in a 2001 scandal49 Ivan the Terrible and others50 Basic concepts51 Perfectly52 Sharpen, as skills53 Kandinsky colleague54 Site for film buffs56 Austrian peak

Solution