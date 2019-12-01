Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Inseparable buds
5 Cabo's peninsula
9 Opinion pieces
14 Gwen's role in "Damn Yankees"
15 Sulfur has a strong one
16 Tennis star Sharapova
17 LSD
18 Suds evaluation?
20 In a magnificent way
22 Double ___ (moles)
23 "Get outta here!" PC key
24 Center of a storm
25 MBA holder, e.g.
26 Rainbow Falls' Hawaiian town
28 Before, in an ode
29 Possessed
32 All the same
35 V-formation fliers
37 19th hole?
39 British John
40 Lead the way
41 Gibson ___ Paul guitar
42 Toothpaste form, often
43 British johns
44 New Balance competitor
46 Laila or Muhammad
47 Vietnamese holiday
50 Back from the office
53 War fare?
55 Well-being of a rude person?
57 Pianist Hess
58 "Pretty please?"
59 Rebel Alliance princess
60 It can be ajar
61 Very expensive
62 Hammer end
63 Hamburger parts, or this puzzle's theme?DOWN
1 World-weary
2 Tune out distractions
3 They take stands at meetings
4 "Smooth Operator" singer
5 Boston Bruins legend
6 "Rumour Has It" singer
7 Baby in a pouch
8 "Don't touch my treasure!"
9 Last Greek letter
10 Did some roadwork
11 Brockovich played by Julia Roberts
12 Nutritionist's regimen
13 "Old" sayings
19 Not seen every day
21 Put your trust in
25 Say hi to, say
27 Type of desk for visitors, briefly
28 "I Love Lucy" neighbor
29 Common toast
30 Part of NAACP: Abbr.
31 Ownership record
32 Cain's victim
33 Tall ___ (yarn)
34 In the Black, or in the Red?
35 Tackle something with vigor
36 Cologne coin
38 Dirty Harry's surname
42 ___ club (singing group)
44 Metaphorical cup of tea
45 Beatnik's "Got it!"
46 Bandleader Shaw
48 Energy company in a 2001 scandal
49 Ivan the Terrible and others
50 Basic concepts
51 Perfectly
52 Sharpen, as skills
53 Kandinsky colleague
54 Site for film buffs
56 Austrian peak
Solution