Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/1 12:13:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Inseparable buds

  5 Cabo's peninsula

  9 Opinion pieces

 14 Gwen's role in "Damn Yankees"

 15 Sulfur has a strong one

 16 Tennis star Sharapova

 17 LSD

 18 Suds evaluation?

 20 In a magnificent way

 22 Double ___ (moles)

 23 "Get outta here!" PC key

 24 Center of a storm

 25 MBA holder, e.g.

 26 Rainbow Falls' Hawaiian town

 28 Before, in an ode

 29 Possessed

 32 All the same

 35 V-formation fliers

 37 19th hole?

 39 British John

 40 Lead the way

 41 Gibson ___ Paul guitar

 42 Toothpaste form, often

 43 British johns

 44 New Balance competitor

 46 Laila or Muhammad

 47 Vietnamese holiday

 50 Back from the office

 53 War fare?

 55 Well-being of a rude person?

 57 Pianist Hess

 58 "Pretty please?"

 59 Rebel Alliance princess

 60 It can be ajar

 61 Very expensive

 62 Hammer end

 63 Hamburger parts, or this puzzle's theme?

DOWN



  1 World-weary

  2 Tune out distractions

  3 They take stands at meetings

  4 "Smooth Operator" singer

  5 Boston Bruins legend

  6 "Rumour Has It" singer

  7 Baby in a pouch

  8 "Don't touch my treasure!"

  9 Last Greek letter

 10 Did some roadwork

 11 Brockovich played by Julia Roberts

 12 Nutritionist's regimen

 13 "Old" sayings

 19 Not seen every day

 21 Put your trust in

 25 Say hi to, say

 27 Type of desk for visitors, briefly

 28 "I Love Lucy" neighbor

 29 Common toast

 30 Part of NAACP: Abbr.

 31 Ownership record

 32 Cain's victim

 33 Tall ___ (yarn)

 34 In the Black, or in the Red?

 35 Tackle something with vigor

 36 Cologne coin

 38 Dirty Harry's surname

 42 ___ club (singing group)

 44 Metaphorical cup of tea

 45 Beatnik's "Got it!"

 46 Bandleader Shaw

 48 Energy company in a 2001 scandal

 49 Ivan the Terrible and others

 50 Basic concepts

 51 Perfectly

 52 Sharpen, as skills

 53 Kandinsky colleague

 54 Site for film buffs

 56 Austrian peak

Solution



 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus