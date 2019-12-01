Photo exhibition to kick off in Toronto, Canada to celebrate 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China

Visitors explore a PRC founding exhibition at the China National Film Museum. Photo: Chen Xi/GT

A photo exhibition will open in Toronto on December 7 to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, announced the Canada-China Elite Think Tank Saturday.A total of 160 photos at the forthcoming show will tell the story of how China has transformed from an underdeveloped country before 1949 into the world's second largest economy.The exhibition will also present a variety of collections featuring Chinese manufacture, poverty alleviation for mankind, unity among ethnic groups, ecological civilization, peaceful development, win-win cooperation and a community with a shared future.The photo show is sponsored by the Canada-China Elite Think Tank with the help of China Image Group.Lin Xingyong, chairman of the think tank, told the Xinhua News Agency that the photos will show the true stories of hard-working Chinese people, the glorious achievements of China's development and how China has been continuously making great contributions to the world.