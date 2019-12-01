Gao wins Olympic qualifier

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
Gao Mengfan of Team Sichuan claimed the national Olympic sailing qualifier race on Friday, as he outperformed his domestic rivals in the RS:X competition.
"It was a tough race as it was super windy on the course," Gao told reporters as he secured five wins in eight rounds in the qualifier series in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province, during the three-day competition.
The win bagged Gao 50,000 yuan ($7,110). Bi Kun of Team Hainan, who finished second, collected 20,000 yuan. Bi was only one point shy of Gao's total in the final. Huang Zhen of Team Xinjiang
finished third.
In the women's competition, Lu Yunxiu of Team Fujian won the title by an 11-point margin over Tan Yue of Team Liaoning. Shi Hongmei of Team Zhejiang also got to the podium.