CBA fines French player for not raising his head during national anthem

The China Basketball Association (CBA) announced on Saturday that French player Guerschon Yabusele of the Nanjing Tongxi has been given a warning and fined 10,000 yuan ($1,422) after the former Celtics player failed to raise his head to look upon China's national flag during the national Anthem before a Friday game.Chinese netizens noticed during the broadcast that Yabusele lowered his head while his teammates, including another foreign player, looked solemnly at China's national flag during the national anthem.Some net users were offended by the player's behavior, saying it "lacked of respect and was rude." Other netizens attributed his action to cultural differences, saying that some country's convention is to bow one's head down during the national anthem as many players do in the NBA.According to CBA regulations, players, coaches, referees, and other staff will be punished if they fail to properly complete game-related ceremonies such as standing and observing the national flag while it is being raised. Players who violate regulations can be fined between 2,000 and 20,000 yuan and even suspended from the game.Neither Nanjing Tongxi nor Yabusele have made public statements as of press time, and it is unknown if the team will impose additional punishment on the player.Global Times