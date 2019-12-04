Fleeing HK rioters backfire on Taiwan

Hong Kong rioters set fires in the street on September 7. Photo: GT

The move by some Hong Kong protesters who reportedly fled to Taiwan seeking "citizenship," jobs and residency in the island represented a laughable backfire on the Taiwan authority for its interference in Hong Kong, Chinese analysts said Monday.The comments came after media reported that more than 200 protesters involved in illegal activities during the six months' turmoil in Hong Kong have fled to Taiwan with some requesting alleged "citizenship," jobs and residency.Analysts said separatists from Hong Kong and Taiwan could work together to create trouble for the mainland, but when they need cover or assistance from each other, they will find each other very insincere and unreliable.Those Hong Kong protesters are trouble, not only for Taiwan but anywhere they go, analysts warned.A poster allegedly by Hong Kong protesters circulated on social media last week, showing protesters were planning to organize a protest on Monday noon at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Hong Kong at Lippo Centre.The protesters planned to voice "three demands," asking Taiwan to provide "citizenship," job opportunities and temporary residency for fleeing protesters.Some radical protesters on social media also threatened that if Taiwan didn't respond to these demands, they would smash and storm the office.The Global Times reporter called TECO for inquiry and a female employee who declined to give her name said the office would make "no comment" on the matter.No information was available as of press time on whether the office has been attacked or any protest took place on Monday at the TECO.On the TECO website in Hong Kong, a notice posted Friday reads "Protests and gatherings may occur at Lippo Centre on Monday. We suggest people do not come to the office unless necessary…"The New York Times Sunday reported that due to the fear of imprisonment and other punishments, more than 200 protesters from the city fled to Taiwan, which supports their illegal acts in the name of "democracy and freedom.""A few nights before, they were hurling Molotov cocktails on the front lines of the anti-government protests that have roiled Hong Kong for months," the US newspaper reported."But after the police arrested two of their friends, they feared they would be next."Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said it supported Hong Kong people's "fight for freedom," but Taiwan was a "society with rule of law," and so Taiwan authorities would not encourage anyone to come to the island through illegal ways.The council urged Hong Kong protesters "not to violate the law."During the turmoil, Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is governing the island, used two approaches to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, Li Xiaobing, an expert on Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan study at Nankai University, told the Global Times on Monday."Openly, they use the turmoil as a cover to demonize the 'one country, two systems' principle to serve their local election need and rationalize their separatist stance," Li said."On the other hand, they secretly provide supports including materials and training to the protesters and rioters so that they can keep the fire burning in Hong Kong. But this doesn't mean the DPP likes these protesters, not mention to offering 'citizenship' to them," Li said.When protesters flee to Taiwan to seek protection, they will become trouble for Taiwan, said a Taiwan-based observer on politics who asked for anonymity.If Hong Kong rioters need help to stir trouble in Hong Kong, they can easily find support, because they are destroying their own home and this is why they are useful and worth the support of some overseas forces, he noted."But when they flee anywhere, they are a trouble and burden to that place, so they are not welcome," the observer told the Global Times on Monday.Taiwan web users commented on Facebook about this issue."Why they are coming? Teaching us to make Molotov cocktails?" posted one user."Our authorities noticed this only after reading the New York Times report. Go investigate and kick them out!" another replied.