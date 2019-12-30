China to stabilize uncertain world

The PLA guard of honor escorts the flag of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the national flag, and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) flag during the parade. Photo: He Zhuoqian/GT

As the year 2019 comes to an end and the new year is around the corner, many countries and regions around the globe are still suffering from political unrest, sectarian conflict, violent protests and even civil wars. In 2020, more unpredictable incidents will happen or are likely to happen, including the upcoming Brexit , proxy war in Libya, uncertain Korean Peninsula situation and the intensive US presidential election.Rising protectionism and unilateralism, especially in the US, also add more uncertainties and challenges to those global challenges shared by members of the international community such as climate change, terrorism, nuclear-proliferation and the sluggish world economy, said Chinese observers.Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on December 23 that "today's world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The more complicated the situation is, the more we need to maintain strategic resolve and adopt a forward-looking vision that takes the overall situation into consideration."Jin Canrong, associate dean of Renmin University of China's school of international studies in Beijing, told the Global Times that President Xi's remark that "the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century" is an assessment that can objectively reflect the current international situation and this assessment could mean China might actively participate in shaping the current world order and reforming globalization system.

Leaders from the G7 group of countries and the European Council attend a working session on international economy and trade and the international security agenda in Biarritz, southwestern France on Sunday, the second day of the annual G7 Summit. Photo: AFP

"When I talked to US scholars, I frequently heard them saying: The only thing that is certain is uncertain," Jin said."So they share Chinese scholars' feeling over the world situation, but they are more nervous and pessimistic as they found the influence of neo-liberalism that used to guide and lead globalization is declining."China and the US are likely to reach a trade deal to stop the trade war next year, but Chinese experts warned that US President Donald Trump could be more unpredictable during the presidential election season and even if a deal can be reached, it is hard to be too optimistic as the current US government might not keep its word.A less confident US, which is also facing more domestic pressure, could be more unpredictable, Chinese observers noted. Apart from the trade, the US might exert more pressure on China over Taiwan question and Hong Kong situation, for which China needs to prepare in 2020.Among major Western powers, the US is not the only one shadowed in great uncertainty. The UK is likely to finish Brexit in 2020, but Scotland and Northern Ireland could have weakening ties with the UK and even seek independence, the Financial Times reported on October 31.A massive strike in France is continually hurting the country's economy and French President Emmanuel Macron is facing serious pressure domestically.Zheng Ruolin, a senior Chinese media professional and European studies expert based in France, said that not only France, the whole of Europe including countries like Germany, Spain and Italy will also face similar challenges as the traditional democratic system in Europe is unable to solve their problems.Radical political parties will gain more support and the integration and unity of the EU is in danger, Zheng noted. Problems like immigration and economic decline will hit the continent, he said.Germany is dealing with China and Russia in a more pragmatic and independent approach on issues like Huawei 5G and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project despite pressure from the US.Experts noted that as most European countries are mired in various difficulties, they need stable ties with China and their attitudes will be more pragmatic next year.

Formations featuring a giant national flag and the emblem of the People's Republic of China (PRC) take part in a mass pageantry celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the PRC in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

RELATED ARTICLES: China diplomacy swears by multilateralism