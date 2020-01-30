40 million online ‘overseers’ watch Wuhan build new hospitals for coronavirus

Online audience reached 40 million by 10pm Wednesday. Photo: Screenshot of CCTV

More than 40 million people in China have been watching livestreams of the epicenter city rushing to build two new hospitals for the novel coronavirus, showing their support in the battle.Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus infection, is now building Huoshenshan hospital and Leishenshan hospital which will specialize in treating coronavirus patients.China Central Television (CCTV) has been providing livestreams of the construction, which have gradually attracted millions of online viewers.The online audience reached 40 million by 10pm Wednesday.Due to the severe symptoms of the coronavirus, during the Spring Festival holidays, most people in China have stayed indoors. Many of them have chosen to watch the livestreams to kill time, as well as to cheer on those who are confronting the virus.While watching the real-time streams, comments such as "you are the heroes," "Wuhan cheer up" and national flag emojis are often spotted.Some Net users have even made up nicknames for the trucks working on the construction sites. Fans groups have been formed to cheer on the vehicles. The audience call themselves "online overseers."A post introducing nicknames for the trucks have garnered more than 30,000 reposts on Sina Weibo as of press time."Song Huizong," or literally "sending cements king," is used to describe cement mixers on the construction sites. "Han Wudi," or "welding dance king," is the nickname of the electric welding work groups. Song Huizong and Han Wudi were both Chinese emperors in ancient times.Even the three trees on the site are named "Wu Sangui," literally meaning "three osmanthus trees." Wu Sangui was a Chinese commander in the 17th century.

Screenshot of people showing their support of "Folkchan," the forklifts working on the construction sites of the new hospitals in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province

Screenshot of people showing their support of "Folkchan," the forklifts working on the construction sites of the new hospitals in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province

Among the trucks, "Folkchan," the forklifts are the most popular among fans, who appreciate the small trucks' diligent work all around the construction site."Let's guard the prettiest and most hard working folkchan in the world!" wrote a Sina Weibo user under the hashtag "folkchan," which had 14 million views and more than 9,000 comments as of press time. Fans even made fanart and emojis for the forklifts."Joining in the construction process shows people's confidence in Chinese speed," Shi Wenxue, a teacher at the Beijing Film Academy and a culture critic, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Shi said the nicknames for trucks is more than entertainment. "In 10 days, the two hospitals are being built from scratch, put into use and will save patients. It also gives net users a sense of pride and achievement.""The 'overseers' participation shows young Chinese people's concern over the epidemic," Shi said. "They would be warriors in any battle situation."Huoshenshan hospital, which will open on February 2, and Leishenshan hospital, which will begin operating on February 5, are expected to provide between 2,000 and 2,300 beds.