WHO chief thanks China for its commitment, openness in coronavirus battle

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. Photo: VCG

WHO chief said that WHO appreciates the seriousness with which China is taking the coronavirus outbreak, especially the commitment from top leadership, and the transparency they have demonstrated, including sharing data and genetic sequence of the virus.WHO is working closely with the Chinese government on measures to understand the virus and limit transmission, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO in a press release on Wednesday.Ghebreyesus and his delegation have wrapped up a trip to China, during which he met China's top leader and health officials and shared information on the novel coronavirus outbreak.WHO delegation highly appreciated the actions China has implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak, its speed in identifying the virus and openness to sharing information with WHO and other countries, the press release said.