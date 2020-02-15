Don't let window for peace close again on Korean Peninsula: Chinese FM

A woman walks on steps decorated with an image of two hands shaking to form the shape of the Korean Peninsula to support the upcoming inter-Korea summit, in downtown Seoul on Monday. South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to fly to the North Korean capital on Tuesday for his third summit with the North’s leader Kim Jong-un as a rapid diplomatic thaw takes hold on the peninsula despite stalled progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington (see story on page 3). Photo: AFP

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday that China's position on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue has been consistent and clear, urging relevant parties "not to let the window for peace close again."Responding to a question whether China has lost patience on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue in an interview with Reuters, Wang said that the key to the issue is not China's patience, but the sincerity between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to meet each other half way.China's position on the issue is consistent and clear. China advocates the denuclearization of the peninsula through dialogue while maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and in the process also settling the legitimate concerns of the DPRK, he said.Wang said that the Singapore meeting between the US and DPRK leaders reached a good agreement with two important goals, namely establishing a permanent peace mechanism on the peninsula and achieving complete denuclearization of the peninsula. Realizing the goals requires a feasible roadmap, he said.China proposed a dual-track approach to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue based on more than 20 years of experience, he noted. Russia supports it, and South Korea agrees with it, but there is no real consensus within the United States, Wang said.Wang said he hopes that the United States and DPRK can reach a consensus on this as soon as possible and China will continue to play an active role in this regard.