Kuwait evacuates citizens from Iran over COVID-19

Doctors from Kuwait's Ministry of Health wait for the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran.The flight landed in the Kuwait International Airport with 130 passengers onboard, Abdulaziz Al-Fawzan, Director General of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said In a press statement.This is one of five flights planned by the authorities to evacuate Kuwaitis who stranded in Iran following the suspension of flights, he noted.The Kuwait Airways said it has launched special flights to evacuate 700 nationals from the Iranian city of Mashhad.On Friday, the DGCA decided to suspend all flights to and from Iran upon recommendations from the Ministry of Health.Bassel Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister of Health, said in a statement on Saturday that the 130 Kuwaiti citizens transported by the first plane all received medical examination upon their arrival to Kuwait.All of them are in good conditions, he said, adding that they will take further medical check.The spokesman of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health Abdullah Al-Sanad confirmed on Saturday that there are no COVID-19 cases in Kuwait.

Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah (2nd L) speaks to journalists at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah (C) waits for the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwaiti nationals evacuated from Iran walk out of a terminal at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwaiti nationals evacuated from Iran walk out of a terminal at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwaiti nationals evacuated from Iran get off a plane at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Kuwaiti nationals evacuated from Iran get on a bus to be transported to quarantine places at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)