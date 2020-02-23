Kuwait evacuates citizens from Iran over COVID-19

Doctors from Kuwait's Ministry of Health wait for the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals at Kuwait International Airport in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2020. Kuwait received the arrival of the first flight from Iran with Kuwaiti nationals on Saturday, as part of the country's evacuation plan after the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
