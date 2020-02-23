Chinese top leader holds unprecedented meeting on epidemic control work

Photo: screengrabs

Chinese top leader held an unprecedented meeting on Sunday. From the political bureau of CPC Central Committee to county-level Party officials and corresponding-level military officials attended the videophone meeting.During the meeting, President Xi Jinping made an arrangement on epidemic prevention and control work and social economic development. Attendees said some 170,000 officials attended the meeting.Such massive-scale top-down Party official meeting is unusual, underscoring its great significance, according to Chinese analyst.Xi stressed that the Chinese nation has experienced many ordeals in history, but has never been crushed. Instead, it has become more and more courageous, and has continued to grow and rise from ordeals.The current epidemic situation is still grim and complex, and prevention and control work is at the most critical stage.Party committees and governments at all levels must hold firm to their belief in victory, continuing working on various prevention and control tasks, Xi said.The president urged pressure be turned into motivation and crisis into opportunity towards an orderly restoration of production and order of people’s life.Xi encouraged more policy adjustments to fully release the huge potential and strong momentum of China's development, working hard to achieve this year's economic and social development goals and tasks.This was truly a historic and remarkable event of political governance not only for China but also for the world, said Lu Keli, associate professor of the school of Marxism studies at Renmin University of China in Beijing.There has never been a country or political party with the capability and motivation to hold such a massive meeting to discuss and deliver instructions from the top leader to more than 170,000 officials, Lu said.“This showed that the CPC holds a unique advantage to mobilize a great country with 1.4 billion people to counter the massive emergency,” Lu said, noting that is a giant Party with powerful leadership that also has its branches to reach every corner of the country.“It also shows that the CPC is very clear that its top priority and duty is to protect Chinese people’s health and security,” the expert said.As of Sunday, China reported 76,936 infections in total, with 4,148 suspected cases.Some 21 regions outside Hubei reported zero new cases on Sunday while all provinces and municipalities outside Hubei have 18 new infections in total, official data showed.Chinese analysts noted the meeting targeted county-level governance via video channel for the country’s very grass-roots level of government.The grass-roots level of government is directly linked to people’s life, work and production, while the execution of central government’s policies and instructions is carried out by grass-roots level of governments, the analysts said.County-level government is largely in charge of village affairs, which is the weakest and most important section of the battle against the virus spreading, said Wang Hongwei, a professor at Renmin University's school of public administration and policy.If virus containment is handled improperly in rural areas, Wang said, previous efforts to realize the goal of ending all poverty at the end of this year would be wasted.Rural areas have seen an improving situation in combating the coronavirus, , Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Global Times on Sunday.Most villages have reported zero new infections in recent days, reflecting visible progress in COVID-19 prevention and control work, Zeng said.The epidemic has spread mainly in urban areas, with fewer cases reported in villages and counties across the country, he said.However, caution should be retained in prevention and control in those areas due to a lack of health awareness and medical resources.Infection clusters in some rural areas showed that villagers have not fully taken this deadly virus into account, Zeng believed.Some attended family reunions or had meals with their relatives and it took more efforts by local authorities to educate residents on the importance of prevention and control.Identification and confirmation of infection case should be conducted “as early as possible,” he said, especially in rural areas.