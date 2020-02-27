Chinese envoy highlights importance of strengthening nuclear non-proliferation regime

File photo: AFP

A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime and eliminating the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation.Speaking at a UN meeting, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, Wu Haitao, told the Security Council that the proliferation of nuclear weapons has complicated root causes and needs to be addressed in a comprehensive way.He added that the authority and universality of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime should be strengthened and double standards and selectivity should be abandoned.The Chinese envoy also called for full development of the potential to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and related international cooperation.The peaceful use of nuclear energy is an inalienable right granted by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to states parties, he said, adding that preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons should not undermine the legitimate rights of all countries, especially developing countries.Noting that China is committed to the path of peaceful development and pursues an independent foreign policy of peace and a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, Wu said China will continue to actively practice multilateralism, firmly uphold the international arms control and non-proliferation regime and contribute to the lofty cause of peace and security for mankind.