Passive response to COVID-19 in UK, Sweden leads to call for ban on flights to China

Calls to urge China to ban flights from European countries like the UK and Sweden to the country have intensified due to these countries' passive response to the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) outbreak, which increases the risk of exporting cases of infection to other countries, especially after China saw rapid spikes in imported cases of infection.The way some European countries handle the public health crisis has prompted serious concern among the Chinese public, especially the UK's strategy of "herd immunity," which has sparked outrage not only in Britain but also in China, as the latter paid a heavy price to bring the epidemic under control.Such a laissez-faire mindset and lax measures are considered extremely irresponsible and risk causing a rebound in China due to the growing number of imported infections, prompting some to call for a ban on flights from countries like the UK and stricter customs entry measures to be adopted.Patrick Vallance, the UK government's chief scientific adviser, said in broadcast interviews Friday that Britain could let about 60 percent of the population become infected with the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) for "herd immunity" to take effect in fighting a pandemic after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that "many more" families will lose loved ones. The UK government's tactic has alarmed and shocked people around the world, with some observers and doctors openly criticizing it as "madness."Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed worries over the UK's negative management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said would probably result in a large number of deaths.The National Health Commission reported 20 new confirmed cases in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, among which 16 were imported cases, official data showed.Sweden has also adopted less restrictive measures, including letting schools open and limiting coronavirus testing to patients who need hospital treatment or elderly care and who are showing symptoms, which some observers believe is the first country to harm the world with its irresponsible response.From now on, it will be necessary to ban flights from certain countries for a certain period, as the way the outbreak is being handled in some European countries like the UK may put huge pressure on China, given the possible flows of arrivals from those places, Li Haidong, professor at the Institute of International Relations of China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Sunday.Chinese accounted about 0.7 percent of the total population of the UK, or about 400,000 in 2019, according to media reports, citing local census data.While the World Health Organization called Europe the new epicenter of COVID-19, the US government has already implemented a travel ban against the EU Schengen areas and the UK. Some Chinese netizens and observers are calling on the country, among the first to suffer the unprecedented public health crisis, to do the same, as the Chinese people, particularly those in Central China's Hubei Province have been paying a high price over past months to bring the epidemic situation under control.Seema Yasmin, a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University, said in a tweet posted during the weekend that when the British government advocates letting the virus spread so that 60 percent of the population become infected, that actually means "39.6 million infected, 2 million critically ill and 277,000 deaths."Some Twitter users called the UK government's flat-out refusal to even attempt to stop the spread of the virus an "evil crime against its own citizens."The growing uncertainties in prevention and control work in some European countries has put China under more pressure in containing imported cases of infection, as more Chinese living abroad may consider coming back due to growing risks of becoming infected overseas, Zhou Zijun, a professor at Peking University's School of Public Health, told the Global Times on Sunday. "It's necessary for us to enhance strict measures to tackle these potential risks," he said.