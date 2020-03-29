War against silent carriers starts

A lab employee at the Center for Disease Control of Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province, conducts experiment on February 25. Photo: VCG
Asymptomatic patients are defined as those who have no clinical symptoms but test positive for COVID-19, according to the standards issued by the NHC. Medical experts have said that it is reasonable for China to exclude asymptomatic patients previously, because if one doesn't have symptoms, he does not need to be treated. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for a scaling-up of monitoring and tracking silent coronavirus carriers as well as imposing timely quarantine and treatment, according to a meeting of the central government's leading working group on novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) on Monday, warning against a resurgence of cases at home. Several provinces enhanced prevention measures on Tuesday in tackling the rise of hidden COVID-19 infections.
Asymptomatic patients will be counted as confirmed cases when they start to show clinical symptoms and should be sent to designated hospitals for treatment, Chang said.
The latest case without symptoms, arousing public concern, included a woman in Central China's Henan Province who was confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 on Saturday after coming into contact with an asymptomatic patient A, who contracted the virus from asymptomatic patient B. Patient B had travel history to Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, and finished a 14-day mandatory quarantine after returning from Wuhan.
These silent coronavirus carriers have acquired immunity against COVID-19 infection, and there is very little viral excretion from the body. Individuals who are asymptomatic and show positive nucleic acid test results have the ability to resist viral infections and have strong physical immunity or weak virulence to the virus.
In contrast to China's decisive intervention at the early stages of the outbreak and massive screening, inadequate social distancing in some countries like the US also increased risks of hidden cases spreading the virus.
Wang Guangfa, a leading Chinese respiratory expert at Peking University's First Hospital in Beijing, said that "asymptomatic carriers deserve close attention as existing evidence has proven that they can excrete the virus and show limited infectivity, but they are not likely to cause another outbreak."
She explained on Tuesday that asymptomatic carriers don't cough as COVID-19 patients do, so they don't spread the virus to others through droplets as much as the latter. Droplet transmission has been proven to be one of the main methods for the viral spread. Even if they excrete the virus through faeces and sweat, the amount of viruses transmitted will be limited, the expert said.
Stricter prevention & control
Monitoring has shown that asymptomatic patients are mainly discovered coming from four channels: medical observation of people who have had close contacts with COVID-19 patients, investigation of cluster epidemics, tracking of infection sources, and tests on people who have had a travel history or residence history in epidemic areas at home or abroad.
However, without symptoms, it's difficult to track down the silent coronavirus carriers, and the monitoring of cases should be based on confirmed infections. While screening suspected asymptomatic patients is difficult, some medical experts said if authorities want more accurate data to find asymptomatic infections, they need to conduct more widespread nucleic acid testing and collect more data.
Li Lanjuan, a renowned Chinese epidemiologist, told media that testing is the main way to discover asymptomatic carriers, and people who have been to epidemic-stricken areas or contacted confirmed patients are keys in screening subjects.
"These people must report to local authorities and receive testing. They should be quarantined or treated in time to prevent further spread of the virus to others," Li said.
Although it's impossible to test all Chinese people to find out all the asymptomatic carriers, some medical experts suggested small-scale clinical investigations in some communities could be enacted to find out how many asymptomatic carriers exist and how many people they have infected.
The asymptomatic patients have strong physical immunity or carry weak viruses with less virulence, which is why they don't show symptoms but they still spread the virus at the early stages of infection.
Experts ascribe strong immunity of asymptomatic carriers protect them from diseases, but many of the group's features still remain unknown including their infectivity and infection rate, which call for more epidemiological investigations to answer.
