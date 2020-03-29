War against silent carriers starts

A lab employee at the Center for Disease Control of Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province, conducts experiment on February 25. Photo: VCG

Officials from the National Health Commission (NHC) announced on Tuesday that starting from Wednesday, China will publish details regarding asymptomatic COVID-19 patients on a daily basis in a swift policy adjustment in response to growing concerns that these patients may likely trigger a second outbreak in China.The top health authority also stressed that the commission has asked local governments to register and report asymptomatic cases and their close contacts within 24 hours since January 28. As of Monday, a total of 1,541 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation, of which 205 are imported cases, according to NHC. The number is within the estimations of Chinese epidemiologists.Officials urged to monitor, track, isolate and treat asymptomatic patients properly, focusing on key areas and taking certain amounts of samples to carry out epidemiological analysis in order to further improve prevention and control work.Analysts said such adjustments show that Chinese authorities are confident in the phased achievements in fighting the epidemic in the country and also have prepared for embracing challenges in the next phase.Some medical experts noted that the silent novel coronavirus carriers, although deserving of close attention due to a lack of data on its scale and infectivity, is not the main channel of transmission of the virus based on current confirmed cases.But some high-profile medical experts called for stricter and more aggressive handling of asymptomatic transmission in the country, which is now leading to a feared second half of the anti-viral war.