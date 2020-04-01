Woman slammed for making offensive comments about China's anti-epidemic measures

Staff members check the information of passengers entering China at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, East China, March 18. Photo:Xinhua

A Chinese student studying in the US was slammed by Chinese netizens over her hateful comments against China, such as smearing China's pandemic prevention work and calling on doctors and patients in Wuhan to escape from the city.The student, who goes by the name of "Xu Kexin Nova" on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform, was first taken to task by the public for her remarks about epidemic preventative measures for returned nationals."I will not return to China because it feels like being in prison, stuck at the airport for more than 10 hours, staying at stinky hotels, drinking dirty water with impurities, eating food with safety issues," read one of her most controversial posts about quarantine hotels for overseas arrivals.Netizens later found out that she encouraged doctors fighting on the frontline in Wuhan to "escape" from the hospitals and called on Wuhan patients to go to other places for treatment even though they could infect other people."As long as they can get treatment and save their lives, who cares if they might infect others?" she wrote.Xu also cursed those in China "who like to make a virtue of living a hard life," and whoever disputed her remarks on China's prevention work.Some people found her comments vicious and unacceptable, so when they knew that she might be receiving a state scholarship to study in the US, they started questioning her qualifications in the government-sponsored program.Xu's school, China Pharmaceutical University, responded to netizens' questions on Sunday night, claiming that she graduated from the school in 2019 and is now studying abroad at her own expense.Xu's posts triggered criticism by netizens amid the recent controversy regarding Chinese students returning from abroad after a few cases were reported in which some returned students strongly expressed their discontent about the quarantine policy in China and insulted or even attacked epidemic prevention workers.A student who returned from Italy on March 16 sparked public criticism when she was filmed yelling at prevention workers in her quarantine hotel for not giving her bottled water to drink because she thought kettles in the hotel were not clean enough to boil water.