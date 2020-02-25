China needs to set GDP target for 2020 in the 4-5.6 pct range: former central bank advisor

A worker disinfects the factory of Chang'an Automobile in Dingzhou, north China's Hebei Province, February 16, 2020. Photo: Xinhua/Zhu Xudong

China should set a GDP growth target for 2020 to coordinate economic growth amid the coronavirus pandemic, Li Daokui, a former advisor to China's central bank said on Tuesday, suggesting a 4-5.6 percent range for the nation to add 11 million new jobs, a prerequisite for social stability.To set an annualized GDP target or not, that's the question for the world's second largest economy in 2020, a year that seems tougher than ever, per some influential Chinese economists polled by the Global Times.With the coronavirus black swan, which has hit the Chinese economy and increasingly battered the global economy rumbling on, mapping out China's growth targets, a most-watched yearly routine that's unveiled at the annual two sessions, has turned into a hot potato, as the economists have indicated.Li, now a professor at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that an annual growth target is still required and a range of 4 percent to 5.6 percent would be acceptable."Just like a baton that coordinates all musicians in a troupe, a GDP goal is supposed to give businesses and capital markets a direction to strive for," he said, noting that the country's fast economic growth over the past 40 years is partially attributed to GDP goals."Generally speaking, China has to create 11 million new jobs every year to maintain social stability. To achieve this goal, domestic GDP growth rate has to achieve 4 percent at a minimum," Li said.A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Friday said that the damage inflicted by the epidemic should be held to a minimum, urging efforts to achieve this year's economic and social development goals and tasks including building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects and eradicating poverty.Li said this task also includes doubling per capita income by 2020 from what it was in 2000, which means the country's GDP has to reach 5.5 or 5.6 percent.As the country's GDP may contract up to 7 percent in the first quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic pressure is huge during the rest of the year, Li said. The nation lowered its growth target for 2019 to 6-6.5 percent range from about 6.5 percent set for 2018, and eventually eked out a 6.1 percent expansion last year, the slowest pace in nearly three decades, per official data.In the eyes of Guan Tao, global chief economist of BOCI Securities Ltd, whether setting a 2020 GDP target or not has its own advantages and disadvantages."What economic growth rate is acceptable should be based on strict and precise analysis rather than administrative order," Guan told the Global Times, noting that even if a short-term target is achieved driven by certain policies, that may challenge long-term economic development.Arguing against setting an annual growth target, Yao Yang, director of the China Center for Economic Research and dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, said the Chinese economy is under immense pressure from the pandemic, rendering pointless setting a certain growth target.As the economy is estimated to post a contraction of about 10 percent in the first quarter, according to him, it would have a tough time during the first two months of the second quarter.A modest expansion of up to 3 percent for the whole year would be good enough, Yao told the Global Times, stressing that a prevailing slack in consumption is the biggest concern for the economy.Final consumption contributed to nearly 60 percent of China's GDP growth in 2019, official data showed.The pandemic that has paralyzed a large part of the global economy with many nations including the US instituting lockdowns or issuing stay-at-home orders would inevitably ravage export-oriented businesses, prompting the consumer sector to play a bigger role in propping up the economy, according to observers.Local governments have ramped up action to boost consumption, but consumers still appear hesitant to spend, partly due to lingering fears of the virus onslaught, Yao remarked. As well as concerns over imported cases, the issue with asymptomatic patients is considered to have dampened consumers' plans to shop outdoors.China is set to publish details of asymptomatic infections on a daily basis starting Wednesday. By Monday, a total of 1,541 asymptomatic patients, including 205 imported cases, had been under medical observation in the country.Guan called for more measures to bail out domestic businesses and families hit the hardest by the COVID-19. "The central government has injected money to effectively expand infrastructure investment to boost the economy, but more fiscal expenditures should be set aside to improve people's livelihood. Only if companies survive, can the domestic economy promptly restart after the onslaught of the new virus," he said.Guan said the government should consider how to help domestic companies and factories solve problems and reduce burdens, as well as how to develop the domestic market at a time when exports are limited."Of course, companies shouldn't totally rely on governments, they also need to find opportunities for revenue recovery," he said.The popularity of online shopping can't offset coronavirus-incurred losses on the brick-and-mortar side, Yao said, adding that handouts of prepaid consumption vouchers in some cities in amounts tantamount to a tiny fraction of total retail sales of social consumer goods, can't be relied on to spur consumption.In a sweeping move, cities including Hangzhou, Nanjing and Chongqing have revealed plans to dole out a multitude of vouchers carrying a face value of mostly between 5 yuan ($0.71) and 100 yuan for catering, travel and leisure and telecom services payouts. To get the vouchers that allow for a discount by varying degrees on various spending, residents in cities like Nanjing and Chongqing need to win a lottery.The most effective way to boost consumption is to hold the annual two sessions in April, which could send a strong signal to average folks who would be accordingly motivated to indulge in outdoor spending activities, Yao suggested."If deputies attending the two sessions are seen sitting inside the Great Hall of the People without wearing facial masks, average consumers will feel at ease with spending," he said, adding the deputies could sit at a distance from each other or parallel venues can be arranged.The central government needs to make up its mind as regards the two sessions, the economist argued, noting that it could serve as a much-needed catalyst for a revival in consumption right before the five-day May Day holidays.