Chinese researchers to conduct animal trials for COVID-19 vaccine in May

A scinetist is doing research on a vaccine against COVID-19 in Shanghai.Photo:Yang Hui/GT

Animal trials for a COVID-19 vaccine and antibody drugs are expected to be launched by the end of May, announced a Chinese research team on Wednesday, after they successfully isolated anti-virus clone antibodies from recovered patients' lymphocyte.During a press conference held on Wednesday, Deng Ning, deputy dean of Tsinghua University's Office of Scientific Research & Development said that a research team from the university, led by Zhang Linqi from Tsinghua's medical school, has successfully isolated more than 200 strains of COVID-19 antibodies with high neutralization ability and their coding genes from recovered patients' lymphocyte.The antibodies are a "natural weapon" produced inside those who have recovered from the virus, and they can pinpoint the target of the virus' surface protein, so as to prevent the virus from entering human cells, according to the team.High neutralization ability of the antibodies can largely reduce or even eliminate the virus' transmission ability, said the team, adding it is now working with Wang Xinquan, from Tsinghua's School of Life Sciences, to systematically research those antibodies, select the best antibody and put it into mass production.Under the support from the authorities, the team, in conjunction with two pharmaceutical companies, will be responsible for the research, development, medical trials and production of the vaccine; and by the end of May, the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody drugs will be tested on animals.Global Times