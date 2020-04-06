Port of goodwill

Workers unload boxes of protective medical equipments and material from a Ukrainian AN-124 cargo plane, arriving from China, on Saturday at Liszt Ferenc Airport in Budapest, Hungary amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP

In recent days, cargo planes from around the world arrived in China, only staying grounded for as long as needed before taking off to bring back medical supplies such as masks and ventilators to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.From March 1 to Saturday, China has exported 10.2 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) worth of medical supplies, including 3.86 billion masks, the Sate Council announced at a press conference on Sunday, people.com reported.Dubbed the "world's factory," China has shown itself to be the backbone of the global industrial chain in the midst of COVID-19. China's industries are back in business after two months of stoppage due to the outbreak.A plane from the UK's Virgin Atlantic Airways has fetched 300 ventilators, 33 million masks and 1 million medical gloves from China, according to the British embassy in China on its official Sina Weibo account.The French government on March 28 announced a 1 billion-mask deal with China. The delivery took place the next day when a cargo flight brought 5.5 million masks to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. In the following two weeks, a total of 56 flights would complete the order, yicai.com reported.By the end of March, the Chinese government has sent materials against the pandemic to 89 countries and four international organizations. To provide as many masks, test kits and ventilators as possible, Chinese companies are maximizing every working minute.According to the National Development Commission, since the outbreakoccurred, within 30 days, mask productivity has increased by 12 times. On February 29, China was producing 100 million masks every day.With flights arriving for supplies, China has become an oasis in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers place a banner reading "China Aid" on supplies which are to be loaded into an Air China 747-400 cargo plane at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday to Accra, Ghana. The 37.3 tons of supplies are part of China's aid to African countries to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: cnsphoto

Workers are loading supplies to Europe at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday. Photo: Cao Zichen

The New England Patriots plane delivers N95 masks from Shenzhen, China to Logan International Airport on Thursday in Boston. Photo: AFP

An Airbus A400M of Spain lands at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 29 to bring medical supplies. It was the first time the giant cargo plane landed in China. Photo: Wang Lujie

Global Times