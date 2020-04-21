Attempts to deny China’s sovereignty in South China Sea doomed to fail: Chinese FM

PLA Navy soldiers work on Zhongjian Island of Xisha Islands in South China Sea, Hainan Province. Over dozens of years, soldiers have transformed the barren site into a lush area despite the harsh environment of high temperatures, high humidity, high salt and lack of fresh water. (Photo:China News Service)





Xisha Island and Nansha Island are parts of China, and any attempts to deny China's sovereignty and rights in the South China Sea are invalid and doomed to fail, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.



Since March, the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN has submitted notes reiterating its sovereignty over the Xisha and Nansha Islands and denying China's sovereignty and rights in the South China Sea. China firmly opposes this and has made solemn representations to Vietnam, Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press conference.



The response was made after Vietnam made "illegal claims" to the UN, accusing China of infringing on its "sovereignty and jurisdiction rights" over the South China Sea. The Southeast Asian country also protested against China's establishment of two districts, Xisha District and Nansha District, in Sansha City, South China's Hainan Province, in the name of the sovereignty concerns, on Sunday.



China claims sovereignty and jurisdiction rights in relevant parts of the South China Sea in accordance with international laws that include the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea, and the Xisha and Nansha islands are inherent parts of China, Geng said.



"China will take any necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, rights and interests in the South China Sea," he said.







