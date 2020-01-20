3 injured in 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Xinjiang

Villagers in Kuzigun Village, Tashkurgan Tajik Autonomous County, Kashgar, Xinjiang, stood outside the damaged house on May 11, 2019. (File Photo: Xinhua)

At least three people were injured, including one in critical condition, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday, local authorities said.The quake jolted Jiashi County in Kashgar Prefecture at 9:27 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) and was followed by at least eight aftershocks, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).Some residents in Jiashi told Xinhua that they felt strong tremors, especially for those who live in multi-story residential buildings. Some ran outside and stayed on the streets, unwilling to return home.There were injuries at the epicenter, and medical staff were giving treatment to the injured, including two children, said on-site rescuers with the Xinjiang Division of the Chinese People's Armed Police.Personnel from emergency management, earthquake, civil affairs and health departments have been dispatched to the quake-hit area for relief work. Evacuation is underway in affected areas.Nine passenger trains running in the quake-stricken zone were temporarily halted and railway staff have been dispatched for facility checkout.The epicenter was monitored at 39.83 degrees north latitude and 77.21 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 16 km, the CENC said in a statement.Another 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Artux, which is not far from Jiashi, at 10:23 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time). The epicenter was monitored at 39.89 degrees north latitude and 77.46 degrees east longitude, according to the CENC.